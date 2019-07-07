As Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Market Valuation Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $553,500; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Boosted Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Stake by $447,060

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 7,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 266,866 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Micron Technology (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $161,646 activity. $1.74M worth of stock was sold by Archer Kuan on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 13,031 shares. Redwood Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 301,222 shares. 22,156 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 336,868 shares. Westfield Capital Management LP holds 0.17% or 365,160 shares in its portfolio. 131,670 were reported by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company. First Republic Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Fmr Ltd Company owns 2,347 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 137,506 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 11,602 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 6,026 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 396,216 shares. Pembroke Mgmt Ltd accumulated 254,400 shares. Vanguard has 4.45 million shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Lp has 9,617 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,303 shares to 16,303 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Ultra Short.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Co reported 505,611 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated reported 1,923 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fmr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26.62 million shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.56M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). National Bank & Trust Of The West owns 19,753 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% or 317 shares in its portfolio. Welch Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 6,110 shares. Pension reported 0.21% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 7.38M shares. Nomura has 1.97M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. James Invest invested 1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

