As Calix (CALX) Stock Value Declined, Horrell Capital Management Boosted Position; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Raised Its Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Stake

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 445,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28 million, up from 386,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 468,235 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 552,580 shares traded or 78.46% up from the average. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Clas; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Korea Fund (KF) by 21,397 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $56.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock 2022 Global Income O by 41,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,298 shares, and cut its stake in Ms China A Share (CAF).

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hilton Grand Vacations Promotes Pam Fredel to Vice President, Asset and Relationship Management – Business Wire” published on January 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of July 31, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sealed Air Announces Upcoming Event with the Financial Community – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Calix: Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calix, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Calix: An Investment Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Calix Recognized for â€œMost Innovative Telecoms Productâ€ by Light Reading – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.