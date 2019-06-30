As Calix (CALX) Stock Price Declined, Friess Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $1.23 Million; Miller Investment Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 26.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 175,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 491,519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 666,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 502,788 shares traded or 75.46% up from the average. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63 million shares traded or 86.34% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Sees EM Sovereign Debt Issuance at $150 Billion in 2018; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,267 shares to 299,267 shares, valued at $16.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Storage Inc..

Analysts await Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Calix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). 39,600 are held by Products Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 26,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 361 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 59,360 shares stake. Prelude Cap Ltd reported 3,812 shares. Pnc Ser invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Indexiq Advsrs reported 0.04% stake. D E Shaw & Inc owns 0.01% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 1.18 million shares. 123,152 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement System. 56,496 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 325,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 38,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 240,052 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $69.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,776 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).