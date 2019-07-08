As Calix (CALX) Stock Declined, Horrell Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Karpus Management Lowered Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 61,132 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.16 million market cap company. It closed at $6.67 lastly. It is down 6.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 30/05/2018 – Calix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd invested in 7,145 shares. Paradigm Cap has invested 0.05% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Mirae Asset Invs holds 33,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bogle Mgmt LP De stated it has 89,283 shares. 53,727 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 123,152 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 26,572 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 276,900 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 48,184 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 1.04M shares. Amer Interest Inc accumulated 28,522 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 57,230 shares. Regions Corporation owns 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability owns 127,409 shares.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 150,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,500 shares, and cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated owns 5,142 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Limited Co owns 5,796 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stifel has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Us Bank De has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 16,800 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1,540 shares. Cap Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,725 shares in its portfolio. City Of London Invest Mngmt Co stated it has 0.1% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Lincoln National stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 1.23M shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 56,866 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0% or 157,168 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Megalith Financial Acq Corp by 1.55M shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $18.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Ca Muni Inc Trst (CEV) by 80,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF).