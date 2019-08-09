As Calix (CALX) Stock Declined, Holder Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Stake; Mangrove Partners Increased Its Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Holding by $497,222 as Share Value Declined

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34 million, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $667.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $95.58. About 12,440 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 15,546 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Calix: Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BrightRidge Partners With Calix to Electrify Its Utility Business With Fiber Broadband Service – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Calix, Inc. (CALX) CEO Carl Russo on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AcenTek Improves Time to Revenue for New Services by Simplifying Operations with Calix AXOS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland has 216,800 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hennessy Inc invested in 0.12% or 322,500 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 567,814 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 692,495 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 2.95 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 647,086 shares. Horrell Capital Incorporated accumulated 480,000 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 4.95% or 1.70 million shares. Invesco Ltd holds 57,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 12,855 shares. 325,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Bogle Investment Lp De holds 89,283 shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 91,682 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 9,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,400 shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2018 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Virtus Investment Partners Launches Virtus SGA Emerging Markets Growth Fund Managed by Sustainable Growth Advisers – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary June 30, 2018 Assets Under Management – PR Newswire” on July 12, 2018. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 42,069 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Llc has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 17,600 shares. Cwm Ltd Company has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Vulcan Value Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.44% or 491,908 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 31,595 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Fmr Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 9,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,044 were reported by Prudential Financial Inc. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,013 shares. Hartford Fin Mgmt stated it has 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Marcato Cap LP invested in 1.07% or 70,500 shares.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.