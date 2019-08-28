As Calix (CALX) Stock Declined, Holder Horrell Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Prospector Partners Trimmed Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding as Shares Rose

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 6,684 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Clas; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 45,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 59,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 148,512 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Grants Moxetumomab Pasudotox BLA Priority Review Status; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: FX focus; euro zone current account; AstraZeneca results; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sells rights for Seroquel to Luye Pharma for $538 mln; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 16/05/2018 – EMULATE, AND ASTRAZENECA FORM STRATEGIC PACT; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 14/03/2018 – FORMER ASTRAZENECA LEADER BECOMES PRESIDENT OF DELTA POINT,; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Approval Comes on the Back of LOKELMA Receiving Authorization From European Commission

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 9,890 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Limited reported 33,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc has 0.2% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Pnc Financial Services Gp invested in 0% or 1,144 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Art Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 16,414 shares. Lord Abbett Comm Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 538,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bogle Management LP De has invested 0.05% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Whittier invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Bell Commercial Bank reported 50,750 shares stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 56,496 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 63,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0% or 30,444 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 59,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Lc holds 0% or 18,938 shares.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 24.82 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 170,375 shares to 290,375 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 116,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).