As Calix (CALX) Market Valuation Declined, Horrell Capital Management Upped Position by $1.08 Million; Tri Contl (TY) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $2.32 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 43,312 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 85,108 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Prem Mun Inc Fd (FMN) by 45,805 shares to 189,575 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 30,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Virginia Qlty Muncpl (NPV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 37,322 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications reported 2,031 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 75,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,204 shares. M&R Management invested in 738 shares or 0% of the stock. 1607 Prtnrs Limited Company reported 0.29% stake. Heritage Wealth reported 22,735 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 13,746 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Management reported 8,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). The Nebraska-based Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cornerstone invested in 823 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 14,180 shares.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 78,590 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ehi Car Service.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mountain Connect to Inspire Fiber Innovation with Second Annual Smart City Symposium hosted at ConneXions 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Calix, Inc. (CALX) CEO Carl Russo on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Calix Recognized for â€œMost Innovative Telecoms Productâ€ by Light Reading – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Remote Monitoring Services Enhance ONT Health and High Value Subscribers Analytics to Cut Issue Resolution Times by up to 50 Percent – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Calix Continues Innovation for First in Market CAF Performance Testing Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.