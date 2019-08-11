As Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Bvf Lowered Its Stake by $1.65 Million; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Raised Its Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) Holding by $387,075

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.81% . The institutional investor held 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 9,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Universal Health Rlty Incm T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 48,313 shares traded. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 40.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Universal Health Realty Short-Interest Ratio Up 35% to 12 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Universal Health Realty Trust: Gayle L. Capozzalo Elected to Board of Trustees, James E. Dalton Jr. to Retire in June

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 274,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.50% . The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 428,425 shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has risen 3.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 40,966 shares to 63,329 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Alphamark Advsrs Lc reported 1,187 shares. Pnc Ser Gru owns 1,100 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Hikari Ltd has 0.04% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 50,000 shares. 71,536 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Price T Rowe Md invested in 56,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru reported 369,953 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 127,000 shares. 3.02M are owned by Bvf Il. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fin has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 40,938 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 30,400 shares. Alps Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA).

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realm Therapeutics Plc by 252,023 shares to 612,889 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 218,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc.