As Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bvf Has Upped Stake; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shareholder Broadview Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 9,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 191,450 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 201,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 142,909 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 123.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 3.73 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.50% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.33 million, up from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 85,129 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has risen 3.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile holds 0% or 460 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 17,561 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 1,433 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 18,595 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 37,484 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 47,022 were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Liability. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited invested in 0.01% or 19,900 shares. Carroll Financial owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 26,948 shares. Sit Invest Assocs owns 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 2,675 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Sei Invests accumulated 291,210 shares. Kenmare Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 27,500 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 32,425 shares to 112,075 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 143,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $123.28M for 9.76 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

More recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.31 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.64, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 63.55 million shares or 192.86% more from 21.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 16,301 shares. Blackrock owns 3.23 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 94,890 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 396,875 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 39,615 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential holds 96,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,187 shares. Renaissance Tech holds 0% or 750,198 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 446,817 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 56,328 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.01% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc owns 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 21,715 shares.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molecular Templates Inc by 322,625 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $27.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 135,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).