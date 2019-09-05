As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Valuation Rose, Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $4.06 Million; As Citigroup Com New (C) Valuation Rose, Cullen Frost Bankers Has Upped Its Stake by $2.66 Million

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 156,985 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 43,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 296,767 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.39M, up from 253,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.66 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 26/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 9.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Inv Mgmt owns 12,117 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,439 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 493,262 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insur Company has invested 0.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nuwave Investment Lc has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 8,456 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Twin Mngmt reported 1.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.51% or 31.52 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 7.91 million shares. Tompkins Fincl stated it has 3,440 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 3,525 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,301 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 56,930 shares stake.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T Com Shs Ben Int by 16,236 shares to 8,574 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 7,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,700 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,360 shares to 36,084 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 15,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.55M for 18.28 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr invested in 0.01% or 4,742 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated reported 0.02% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 3,986 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 362,588 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Susquehanna International Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Btr Cap Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 4,400 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 4,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Management, a Missouri-based fund reported 23,707 shares. 52,241 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. M&T Bank reported 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Int Grp reported 36,299 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

