As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stock Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding; As Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Valuation Declined, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Raised by $307,400 Its Stake

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.02% . The hedge fund held 84,202 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 73,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 5,235 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 155,717 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 33,472 shares to 715,417 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 98,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,143 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BWFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 1.03% more from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Cap Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Moreover, Legal & General Public Ltd has 0% invested in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) for 964 shares. Seidman Lawrence B stated it has 698,157 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 30,237 shares. Elizabeth Park Ltd holds 84,202 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated owns 13,900 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) for 10,370 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,839 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) for 12,113 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 16,885 shares to 42,732 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Llc has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Coldstream Mngmt accumulated 3,966 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). 7.42 million were reported by Blackrock. Moreover, Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 6,567 shares. 1,577 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Cornerstone Inc owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Btr Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 4,200 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 8,280 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 47,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% or 523 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 65,685 shares.