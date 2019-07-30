As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stock Price Declined, Ghp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $617,058

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 113,508 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 10.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “California Water (CWT) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 297th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About California Water Service Group’s (NYSE:CWT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “California Water Service Group (CWT) CEO Martin Kropelnicki on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81 million for 35.91 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,075 shares to 81,031 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 83,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) or 15,000 shares. California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 433,972 shares. 400 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Hexavest invested in 0% or 3,437 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 0% or 7,369 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 11,659 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Com holds 1,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Corecommodity Management Ltd reported 0.45% stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 8,280 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 15,152 shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 1.52 million shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% or 1.38 million shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.