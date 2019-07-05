As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Financial Counselors Decreased by $604,098 Its Position; Baidu Adr (BIDU) Stake Raised by Winch Advisory Services Llc

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 11,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,674 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 77,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 90,781 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU) by 19023.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 15,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 2.23M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares to 5,406 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 35,054 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt reported 94,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors reported 66,674 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 318,906 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 22,639 are held by Natixis. Ameriprise Inc invested in 387,456 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 10,375 shares. Int Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 44,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 44,184 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.03% or 12,094 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 67,534 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 15,734 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 36,777 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.70M for 34.68 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 14,774 shares to 145,766 shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 8,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).