As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Share Value Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.06 Million; As Entergy New (Put) (ETR) Market Value Rose, Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Cut by $68.56 Million Its Position

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 217,849 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (Put) (ETR) by 92.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 721,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 60,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, down from 782,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $106.55. About 1.34 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 29/03/2018 – Entergy Corporation Releases 2017 Integrated Report; 14/05/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS FITZPATRICK REACTOR TO 40% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy; 11/04/2018 – Entergy Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

