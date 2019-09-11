As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Share Price Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $4.06 Million; Benedict Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Altria Group (MO) as Market Valuation Declined

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 241,484 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 97,773 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 86,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 10.60 million shares traded or 15.46% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 136,807 are owned by Whittier Trust Co. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 24,550 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Opus Inv Mngmt holds 35,000 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability invested in 10,572 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 21.55 million shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.59% or 77,159 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Paragon Capital Ltd reported 1,201 shares. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,563 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ajo LP owns 9,779 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.48% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 71,759 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 4.95M shares. First Utd Savings Bank Trust reported 0.18% stake.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $38.76M for 16.99 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Co owns 15,120 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 2,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 37,318 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management invested in 845 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 4,742 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability has 12,214 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,619 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 65,685 shares in its portfolio. Btr Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. United Automobile Association holds 7,033 shares. Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 2,040 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 5,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 42,131 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 7.42M shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,391 shares to 83,847 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 15,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.