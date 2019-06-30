As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Market Value Declined, Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased by $513,000 Its Stake; Visa (Put) (V) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Upped Its Holding by $24.57 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (V) by 525% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 157,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.29 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 8.44M shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.63. About 1.73M shares traded or 566.14% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has 64,547 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wellington Shields Limited Co invested in 0.35% or 13,038 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White, a Virginia-based fund reported 47,557 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Group invested in 3,741 shares. Anchor Capital Lc invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 13,631 are held by Compton Cap Management Ri. Lowe Brockenbrough Com holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 47,853 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Co has 6,147 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Polar Cap Llp has invested 1.72% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wedgewood holds 7.91% or 693,978 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company owns 13,407 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Appleton Prns Ma holds 2.85% or 137,837 shares. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank & Tru has 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (Prn) by 46,313 shares to 27,743 shares, valued at $11.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp (Prn) by 127,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22,000 shares to 68,500 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EWA) by 30,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 38,738 shares. Prudential holds 78,553 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Td Asset has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 34,312 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 18,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 24,636 shares. Sei Comm invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). The Missouri-based Amer Century Companies Inc has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Aqr Cap Ltd stated it has 25,827 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 845 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 1,319 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Van Eck Assoc holds 0% or 1,051 shares in its portfolio. 4,000 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust Co.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81M for 34.21 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.