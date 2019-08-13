As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Lowered Its Holding; Northstar Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 76,835 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 88,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 11.93 million shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 11,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 66,674 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 77,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 209,386 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 2.79M shares. Town Country Bank Com Dba First Bankers Com invested 3.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 4.99 million shares. Ar Asset Management Incorporated holds 4.89% or 161,756 shares. Rbo & Ltd reported 155,928 shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 2.24M shares. Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,714 shares. 158,138 were reported by First Fiduciary Invest Counsel. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 0.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4.93M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Com has 127,364 shares. Bellecapital Ltd holds 10,200 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 152,115 shares stake.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,305 shares to 54,407 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 21,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,071 shares to 16,697 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

