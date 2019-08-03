As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered by $4.06 Million Its Holding; Popular (BPOP) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Cut Stake by $873,600 as Share Price Rose

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 411,405 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 265,986 shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.15M shares. Whittier Communication holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Co Limited accumulated 21,400 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 299,054 shares. Copper Rock Cap Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 1.18% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com has 89,272 shares. Fmr Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.95M shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.04% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 765,570 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 21,345 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America accumulated 328,702 shares. Fund Sa owns 56,237 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 10,344 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Stevens Cap Management Lp stated it has 0.05% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 4,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.60 million for 8.33 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $216,512 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 25,827 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 42,131 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 30,460 shares. M&R Capital Management Inc owns 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 200 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,214 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management reported 0% stake. 31,197 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.01% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 44,184 shares. Chemical Bank & Trust owns 0.06% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 10,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). The New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 10,375 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca reported 0.03% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 8,670 shares to 184,080 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) by 16,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).