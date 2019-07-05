As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered Position; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Valuation Declined, Sirios Capital Management LP Cut by $25.21 Million Its Position

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 39,151 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 293,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 233,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.24 million, down from 526,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 137,008 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 121.43% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.89 million activity.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.70 million for 34.44 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.