As Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stock Price Rose, Next Century Growth Investors Has Upped Stake by $1.36 Million; As Wabtec (WAB) Market Value Declined, Mason Street Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $1.84 Million

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 25,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,895 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 45,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 976,074 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 16,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,909 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32M, up from 130,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.72. About 152,481 shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 7.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec, union talks set to continue today – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “GE Stock Is Making the Right Moves to Build Investor Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 557 shares to 42,708 shares, valued at $50.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56 million for 18.38 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs holds 49 shares. Utd Advisers Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 145,385 shares. 5 are owned by Inr Advisory Services Ltd. Windward Capital Mgmt Com Ca stated it has 4,054 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Lc holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 59 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 348 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation reported 1,763 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Field & Main State Bank has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 101,313 shares stake. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.06% or 50,262 shares. North Star Management Corp reported 562 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global by 17,670 shares to 111,627 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 5,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,729 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Hldgs Inc (NYSE:PRO).

More notable recent Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Agriculture Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on January 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Calavo Growers – NAFTA Renegotiation And 2018 Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2017. More interesting news about Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Calavo Growers Is Back On Track for a Record Year – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Limoneira Company Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.