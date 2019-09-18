As Calavo Growers (CVGW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder White Pine Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $331,680; Peak Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Value Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 4,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 95,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32M, down from 99,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 1.84M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers (CVGW) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 12,275 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 15,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.53. About 88,136 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $305.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 26,705 shares to 26,805 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited reported 92,591 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Incorporated Ltd Com has 0.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 322,344 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 18,525 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 74,976 shares or 2% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,523 are held by Miller Mgmt Limited Partnership. Texas Bank Inc Tx accumulated 1,551 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Botty Invsts Lc holds 1,650 shares. Pettee Investors invested 2.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Apriem Advsrs has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 44,903 are held by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Limited Liability Com. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Com has 24,992 shares. Smith Moore And has 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,236 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.70 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CVGW shares while 54 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.33 million shares or 4.28% more from 14.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Group holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 125,647 shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsrs has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Stephens Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 10,977 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 101,630 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 40,077 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 213 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 5,800 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 187,762 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 2,703 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 20,167 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) or 53,265 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Bancorporation Of Mellon invested in 328,098 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Lp owns 3,629 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $267.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnova Solutions (NYSE:OMN) by 63,310 shares to 225,285 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).