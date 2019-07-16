As Calavo Growers (CVGW) Market Valuation Rose, Stephens Lifted Holding by $723,262; Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Declined While Firefly Value Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 89.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,398 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 9,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 42,517 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 7.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.51. About 654,047 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Primecap Mgmt Co Ca holds 0.51% or 4.34 million shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.1% or 2,845 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Advisor Partners Llc has 0.2% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Arrow Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has 0.46% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Columbus Circle Investors has 1.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 263,281 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 475 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru reported 2,145 shares stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 400 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 8,235 shares. Jackson Square Prns Limited Co has 2,257 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Inc Ca has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Webster Bankshares N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,308 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10M for 14.62 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Deere & Co. Soared 18.2% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 143 shares in its portfolio. 244,706 are held by Lord Abbett Lc. 11,500 were reported by Bessemer Grp Inc. Nordea Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 3,460 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 16,539 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York owns 10,686 shares. Northern Corp has 0.01% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 246,422 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 122,602 shares. 4,724 are held by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Com. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 669,800 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Lc reported 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 301,450 shares. Paloma Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Group stated it has 1.06M shares.