As Calamp Corp. (CAMP) Valuation Declined, Falcon Point Capital Decreased Stake; Salzman & Company Trimmed Its Moodys (MCO) Stake as Stock Rose

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp. (CAMP) by 37.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 80,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The institutional investor held 131,615 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 211,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Calamp Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 216,446 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 22/04/2018 – DJ CalAmp Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAMP); 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $218.16. About 591,501 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MCC’S PROPOSED USD SR PERPTL SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKET COUNTRIES SEEN GROWING 5.2% IN ’18,’19: MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Most Corporate Credit Defaults Happened in US, Moody’s Says — Market Talk; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Lsc’s Rating To B1 Stable From Ba3 Negative; 19/04/2018 – AUMANCHA UNDERLYING RATING RAISED TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Gives Glencore Baa2 Rating — Market Talk; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One And Affirms Three Classes Of Ccrf 2007-MF1; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cl. Iia-2 In Irwin Home Equity Loan Trust 2017-1; 03/05/2018 – MICHIGAN STATE UNIV L-T RTG CUT FROM Aa1 BY MOODY’S,OUTLOOK NEG

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $1.01 million for 94.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $185.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8,681 shares to 44,765 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp. by 58,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI).

