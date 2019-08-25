As Cal (CALM) Share Value Declined, Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Lowered Holding by $365,200; Jvl Advisors Increases Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 23,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 270,965 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – CO WAS NOTIFIED AFTER CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 13, 2018, BY ROSE ACRE FARMS OF SEYMOUR, INDIANA, OF A VOLUNTARY EGG RECALL; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q Net $96.3M; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS $1.99; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: 3Q Average Customer Selling Prices Up 36.7%; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 7.94 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 0% or 70,333 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Services Grp Inc has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 265,486 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt has 1.39M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 531,752 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 349 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fin, a New Jersey-based fund reported 50,011 shares. 14,500 were accumulated by Gsa Prtn Llp. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Huntington Natl Bank reported 400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Alliancebernstein LP reported 132,344 shares stake.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co. by 9,787 shares to 71,009 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Penn Capital has 1.04% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 25,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc owns 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 38.43 million shares. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.59M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 73,959 shares. 292,000 were reported by Nokomis Capital Lc. Rmb Capital Limited Liability stated it has 499,617 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Gluskin Sheff Assocs Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Northern Tru has 3.16M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 583,128 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd owns 0.51% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 369,861 shares. Paragon Associates And Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 4.95% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 400,000 shares.

