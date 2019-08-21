As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose, Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered by $16.08 Million Its Stake; Goldentree Asset Management LP Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Increased by $2.18 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $201.89. About 77,997 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST; 15/04/2018 – Goldman buys personal finance app Clarity Money; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs Group CHF Benchmark 11/2025 MS +70/73; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sees `Financial Fragility’ Rising Amid Market Breakdowns; 13/05/2018 – Goldman Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal to Fuel Saudi Expansion; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein became chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs on June 28, 2006; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 29/03/2018 – Premier League Clubs’ Pay Gap Even Bigger Than HSBC, Goldman; 18/05/2018 – From Goldman to Retail Riches: Tim Steiner’s Wild Ride at Ocado

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 133,714 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $28.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

