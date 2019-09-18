As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose, Holder Soros Fund Management Has Cut by $63.56 Million Its Stake; Payden & Rygel Decreased Its Oneok (OKE) Stake by $3.77 Million as Stock Rose

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 55,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 209,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40 million, down from 264,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.2. About 2.05M shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 5.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 19.04 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.10 million, down from 24.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 9.65M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 212,175 shares to 712,175 shares, valued at $17.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 2.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 10, 2019 : CLDR, T, CZR, QCOM, CMCSA, BAC, GME, ZNGA, MSFT, ZS, KGC, EXC – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment expands sports betting footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment +3% as merger talk swirls – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tig Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 33,730 shares in its portfolio. Vertex One Asset stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Comerica National Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 265,917 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.72 million shares. 40,887 are held by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.08 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 490 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa owns 325,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 99.25M were reported by Icahn Carl C. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 40,146 shares. 10.59 million are owned by Capital Research. 11,219 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Lc. Alpine Assoc Management Incorporated has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2.50M shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 243,600 shares, valued at $31.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.72M for 25.40 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.