As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Rose, Silver Point Capital LP Has Cut by $79.51 Million Its Stake; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $310.93 Million as Stock Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 9.73 million shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – AGREED TERMS TO FORM JV PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Rubs Lamp, Wishes for $2 Trillion — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Advanced Materials to Exit Defense Systems Business; 07/03/2018 – INDIA MATERIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IF LOWER US STEEL IMPORTS LEAD TO EXCESS STEEL GLOBALLY, THERE COULD BE POTENTIAL RISK TO GLOBAL & INDIAN STEEL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – CariClub Selected as One of Morgan Stanley’s 10 Startup Companies for 2018 Second Cohort of Multicultural Innovation Lab; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS AMBIVALENCE ON DIRECTION, SHAPE OF INVESTMENT BANK REMAINS, NEW CEO TO FACE RENEWED PRESSURES TO EXECUTE COST CUTS; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY LOAN GROWTH SLOWED DUE TO RISING RATES, PREPAYMENTS, LESS PRODUCTION DUE TO PLATFORM SHIFT -CFO; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Expects 10-Year Yield Below 2.5% by Year End (Video); 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS IT WILL BE A PROFITABLE QUARTER, WEAKENING OF GLOBAL MARKETS REVENUES NOTHING TO BE ALARMED ABOUT – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT INC 6269.TW : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 5.18M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.23 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% or 298,904 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0.22% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 156,390 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Denali Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 438,613 are owned by Umb Bancshares N A Mo. M&T Bank Corp owns 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 168,188 shares. 55,739 were reported by Mrj Capital Inc. 43,250 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co. Wright Inc holds 7,125 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hbk LP invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). St Johns Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 116 shares. Shelton Capital reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 225,700 shares.

