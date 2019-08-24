As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tortoise Investment Management Lowered Its Holding; As Keysight Technologies (MAA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hahn Capital Management Cut Holding

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (MAA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 4,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 312,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.11 billion, down from 316,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.82. About 474,395 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment +3% as merger talk swirls – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In March Madness – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Capital Research has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). River Road Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Contrarian Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 3.33% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 350,000 were accumulated by Pentwater Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Mason Street Advisors Llc accumulated 310,033 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kwmg Lc reported 0% stake. Frontier Inv Mngmt accumulated 224,535 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kbc Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 584,202 shares. Glenmede Com Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 732,696 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 51,139 shares. Segantii Capital Management holds 0.31% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise owns 4,411 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs stated it has 115,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 25,100 shares.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,471 shares to 21,855 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 7,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Grp Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Oakworth stated it has 9,114 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 140,458 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cleararc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 54,240 shares. 2,672 were accumulated by Lmr Llp. 11,481 are held by Westpac Banking Corporation. Contravisory Invest Mngmt reported 1.95% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Cambridge Invest holds 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 1,960 shares. State Street stated it has 0.07% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% or 15,830 shares. 11.23M are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund accumulated 2,264 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 4.44 million shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 0% or 321 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 2,559 shares to 215,648 shares, valued at $3.81 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group (NASDAQ:EQIX).