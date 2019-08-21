As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding by $79.51 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 10.60 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 18.67 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com owns 112,319 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 951,988 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.01 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 28,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tortoise Investment Lc holds 4,411 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mirae Asset Ltd reported 103,743 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na owns 167 shares. Kwmg Lc owns 442 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 2.78M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 300 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 52,695 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares to 29,018 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).