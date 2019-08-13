As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Upped Its Stake; Lennar (LEN) Holder Luxor Capital Group LP Upped Its Stake

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 590,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.96M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 26,785 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 33,932 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares to 773,135 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 154,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,394 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Par Capital has 3.60 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.03% or 32,762 shares in its portfolio. Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Silver Point LP holds 16.23 million shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 52.03M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Proshare Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 51,139 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 4.83 million shares. Nokota Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 4.05 million shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. First Republic Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Frontier Mngmt holds 224,535 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 117,500 shares. Principal Gru invested in 2.56 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hg Vora Capital Management Limited invested in 20.8% or 32.50 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 482,013 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 0% stake. Charter Trust has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 1.04M shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 6,528 are owned by Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 117,343 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 23,871 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank owns 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2,303 shares. Md Sass Invsts Ser invested in 413,192 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 260,851 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Management holds 100 shares. 7,159 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc). Bluecrest Management Limited has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Principal Group invested in 0.19% or 4.06M shares.