As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Rose, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Upped by $4.02 Million Its Stake; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Value Declined While International Value Advisers Decreased by $9.54 Million Its Holding

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 138,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.73 million, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 223,154 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 396,329 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Com has 64,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lafitte Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2.08 million shares. American Assets Inv Management reported 30,000 shares stake. Northern Corporation has 4.50 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 479,671 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Beach Point Cap Mgmt Lp reported 1.71 million shares. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 50,716 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Voloridge Management Llc holds 1.05 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 366,516 are owned by Trexquant Inv L P. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clearline Lp invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kj Harrison Prtnrs has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Icahn Carl C, New York-based fund reported 99.25M shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,135 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.69 million for 9.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

