As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Clearline Capital LP Has Boosted Position; Portland Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 511,183 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Brookfield Property Partners Rtgs; Outlook Stbl; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement With Brookfield Calls for GGP to Pay $400M Termination Fee Under Certain Conditions; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy GGP for $23.50 per share in cash; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 188.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 426,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 652,648 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 226,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 3.43M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Brookfield Property Partners a Buy? – Motley Fool” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Property starts buyback offers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property Partners Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:BPY-UN.TO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 500,000 are held by Cap World Invsts. Addenda Cap stated it has 85,251 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 24,031 were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru invested 0.04% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Bellecapital Ltd has 15,850 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Citadel Llc reported 0% stake. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) Ltd reported 110 shares stake. Assetmark owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Omers Administration holds 9.10M shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 134,598 shares. Fil has invested 0.44% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Franklin Resource holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 996,825 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nomura Inc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 29.17 million shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4,411 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 4.79 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quinn Opportunity Prtn stated it has 0.13% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Research Global Invsts accumulated 11.91M shares. Moreover, Athena Capital Advisors Llc has 0.14% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 48,342 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 21,307 shares. Westchester Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.23M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Llc reported 1.82 million shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 126,260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Limited Company accumulated 0.27% or 1.05 million shares. Lafitte Cap Mgmt LP holds 9.23% or 2.08M shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.60M shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares to 246,512 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 19,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,184 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.