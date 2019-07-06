As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Decreased Its Stake by $16.08 Million; Redwood Investments Has Cut Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $559,065 as Stock Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 13.79M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,109 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, down from 63,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.45M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.84 billion for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.