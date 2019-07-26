As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Declined, Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Its Stake by $16.08 Million; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Decreased Its Stake

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 34,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 326,087 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.33 million, down from 360,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 2.15 million shares traded or 74.28% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 9.00 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR)

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 56,837 shares to 542,774 shares, valued at $76.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 163,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 84,788 shares. Blume Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Appleton Prtn Ma has invested 0.23% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pennsylvania Trust has 7,710 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.02% or 1,495 shares. Cooke Bieler Lp stated it has 1.02 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.96% or 13.39 million shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams reported 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Camarda Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Atlanta Capital Management L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 507,518 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.04% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 460,171 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Amica Retiree reported 1,640 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 16,171 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 28,256 shares stake.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.