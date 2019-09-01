As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Cut Holding by $16.08 Million; Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) Holder Teton Advisors Has Upped Holding by $341,000

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (SASR) by 91.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 51,725 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.55 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 32,762 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 4.03M shares. Oppenheimer And Communications reported 22,959 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,499 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 310,033 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 68,991 shares. Lpl Lc owns 23,840 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 13,019 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 5.97 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lafitte Cap Limited Partnership invested in 2.08 million shares. Piedmont Invest holds 15,722 shares. The New York-based Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 25,100 shares. 149,165 were reported by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) by 26,448 shares to 881,600 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Co holds 43,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 304,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp reported 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 29,492 are held by Sei Invs. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 2,300 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Citadel Lc holds 123,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 68,053 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management Co has invested 0.02% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 72,836 are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 47 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp accumulated 1.75M shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mngmt invested in 215,880 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,295 activity. REEDER JOE bought 867 shares worth $29,972.