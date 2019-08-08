As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Rose, Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Position by $16.08 Million; Oakmont Partners Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $136.75. About 1.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 191,946 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 21,307 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 185 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 13,663 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.38M shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.82 million were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability. Cohen Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.9% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Redwood Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.07% or 1.80M shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & holds 445,000 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru Incorporated invested in 2,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Bankshares & owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 26,243 shares. Bamco New York has 746,246 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 482,013 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zuckerman Investment Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scotia Capital Incorporated has 1.15M shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Phocas Finance reported 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3G Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 958,838 shares or 12.62% of all its holdings. Prudential Plc, Illinois-based fund reported 9.41M shares. 71,200 were accumulated by Kemper Master Retirement Trust. Verus Prtn holds 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,290 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited holds 1.69% or 1.96M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 2.1% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 2.92% or 76,992 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% or 2,063 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jones Fin Companies Lllp reported 0.05% stake. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 11,289 shares to 117,078 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,949 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

