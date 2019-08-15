As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Rose, Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowered Its Stake by $833,872; Fairpointe Capital Raised Unifirst (UNF) Holding by $612,000; Stock Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp (UNF) by 81.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 8,892 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 4,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.87. About 45,499 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 104,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 355,132 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 459,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 5.82 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR)

