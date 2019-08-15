As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Rose, Holder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Lazard Asset Management Increases Stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN)

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 37,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 447,531 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, up from 409,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 1.16 million shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 21.66 million shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 191,470 shares stake. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Cadence Capital Mngmt holds 9,716 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Conning has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 113,795 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Winch Advisory Serv reported 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 0.04% or 14.78 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.04% or 638 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 467,638 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability reported 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Adams Natural Res Fund accumulated 55,200 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation owns 35,619 shares. Vigilant Limited Liability Corporation holds 640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction (NYSE:KAR) by 100,609 shares to 6,086 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Researc (NYSE:FDS) by 16,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,259 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

