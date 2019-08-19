As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Rose, Alpine Associates Management Has Cut by $1.06 Million Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Peconic Partners Has Lowered Its Stake

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 531,174 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 2,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,825 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $212.26. About 4.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.59 million shares to 5.55M shares, valued at $128.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 81,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Lc invested in 0.02% or 57,053 shares. Athena Cap Lc invested in 0.14% or 48,342 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Walleye Trading Limited reported 447,976 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 141,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 106,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 418,642 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jabodon Pt has invested 3.6% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Falcon Point Capital reported 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Silver Point Capital Limited Partnership has invested 19.84% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

