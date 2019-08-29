As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $16.08 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Has Increased by Ballentine Partners Llc

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 8.94 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2664.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 7,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 8,294 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $155.93. About 5.58 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Salesforce Completes Exchange Offer for Tableau Common Stock – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce Posts Another Winning Quarter, And The Valuation Remains Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vici +1.3% after Morgan Stanley turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesars Entertainment +3% as merger talk swirls – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking George Soros’s Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

