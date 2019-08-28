As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Cut Stake; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holder Covalent Partners Has Lowered Stake

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 340,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 520,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 1.34 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 1.43 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.03M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.11% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clearline Capital Lp accumulated 2.97% or 652,648 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 6.21 million shares. Moreover, Silver Point LP has 19.84% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 28,600 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 50,000 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 4.03 million shares. 102,712 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. State Bank Of America De reported 16.21M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.03 million shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt reported 0.33% stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 300,041 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Company invested in 271,722 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 100,000 shares to 222,514 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Stevens Mngmt L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,848 shares. Amg National Trust Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 1,425 are held by Alphaone Services Ltd Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 12,169 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De owns 1.97M shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 1.99M shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2.55M shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 0% or 1,323 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council invested in 0.02% or 64,900 shares. Qvt Fincl Limited Partnership owns 205,060 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.02% or 182,928 shares in its portfolio. 32,740 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 25,455 shares. Covalent Prtn Lc holds 340,057 shares or 9.08% of its portfolio.