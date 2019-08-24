As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Price Rose, Serengeti Asset Management LP Decreased Holding; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Raised Synovus Financial (SNV) Stake by $336,600; Stock Price Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 33,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 23,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.32M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 500 shares to 25,664 shares, valued at $30.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,995 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 19,010 are owned by M&T Bancshares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 69,121 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 11,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 650,000 shares. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 86,237 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 497,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 447,976 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.01 million shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Levin Cap Strategies LP owns 55,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bamco New York reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

