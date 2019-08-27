As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Price Rose, Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Holding by $16.08 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Raised Its Glatfelter (GLT) Holding

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 3.37 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Glatfelter (GLT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 27,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% . The hedge fund held 249,727 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 222,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Glatfelter for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 49,351 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Company accumulated 50,000 shares. 15,722 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.02% or 116,625 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com reported 389,711 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Redwood Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 232,723 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 5.00 million are held by Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 69,121 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 951,988 shares stake. First Republic Inv Management stated it has 43,924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beach Point Management Lp accumulated 1.71 million shares or 3.68% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate invested in 268,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Md Sass Investors Services holds 2.36 million shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1.88M shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CZR, HAL, TTWO – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Caesars Entertainment’s Shares Have Jumped 74.1% in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated has invested 0.44% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Art Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Prudential Finance stated it has 193,035 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 43,766 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 79,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 22,834 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 304,188 shares. 144 were reported by St Johns Mgmt Company Lc. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 52,653 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc holds 228,840 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate invested in 0% or 14,350 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 10,467 shares in its portfolio. 256,165 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $149,225 activity.

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glatfelter Completes Debt Refinancing in Conjunction with Business Transformation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Glatfelter Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:GLT – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glatfelter Announces Changes to Its Operating Model and Key Leadership – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glatfelter Completes Sale of Specialty Papers Business Unit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.