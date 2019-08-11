As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Par Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $34.75 Million; Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) Holding Has Lifted by Oaktree Capital Management Lp

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 4.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32M, down from 7.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 12.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.29M, up from 11.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco H for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 11.57 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’; 12/04/2018 – Itau Creates Board for Latin America With Marino as Chairman; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 1.36 million shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $32.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 92,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,340 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc (Prn).

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Buffett-Owned StoneCo Stock Plunged 30% in April – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ILF: Exposure To Large-Cap Latam – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Itau: Examining The Worst-Case Scenario – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Q4 Earnings Improve on Higher Revenues – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trivago N V by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.01% or 59,334 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,987 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 590,561 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com holds 0.05% or 389,711 shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il reported 1.50M shares stake. Hodges Cap Management invested in 0.33% or 375,000 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 204,711 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 28,625 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 271,722 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Goldman Sachs has 4.93M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM Resorts not interested in Caesars properties – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eldorado Resorts Has Risky Plan for Caesars Entertainment Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CZR May 31st Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.