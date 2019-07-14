As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Lowered Stake by $1.06 Million; Verity & Verity Boosted Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 33.05M shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 84.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 17,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 21,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.22 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 2,881 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.05% or 10,282 shares. Regent Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.7% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Scotia Inc invested in 0.06% or 233,285 shares. Mitchell Grp Inc invested in 4.9% or 230,310 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Andra Ap reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.11% or 303,748 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 24,837 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Services Com Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.62 million shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp reported 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Castleark Management invested in 239,890 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 8.76 million shares stake.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pipelines Get Adult Supervision… Private Equity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,800 shares to 17,427 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,550 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 1.14 million shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $73.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 32,977 shares. Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 30,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. 901,428 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lorber David A stated it has 19,711 shares or 4.71% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 28,625 shares. Nokota LP reported 4.05 million shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & has invested 0.17% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Northern reported 0.01% stake. State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,115 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 207,800 shares.