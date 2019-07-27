As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Declined, Silver Point Capital LP Lowered Its Stake by $79.51 Million; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Lifted Its Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Position by $10.22 Million

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 425,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.25 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.18 million, up from 3.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 952,946 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 165,078 shares to 118,799 shares, valued at $21.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tompkins Financial Corp (NYSEMKT:TMP) by 9,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,719 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg reported 331,000 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com reported 1.58 million shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 4,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Mngmt LP accumulated 27,291 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 143,366 shares. Invesco Limited reported 294,717 shares. Verity And Verity Lc reported 52,582 shares stake. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 13,083 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 475,052 were reported by Texas Yale Corporation. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 4.25 million shares. Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). First Manhattan Company accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 25,749 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,500 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa). 450,000 were reported by Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership. Nordea Mgmt stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jefferies Gp Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.50 million shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 22,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 69,121 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs accumulated 0.05% or 650,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Teachers Retirement System holds 482,013 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 514,832 shares. 116,625 were reported by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.23% or 366,516 shares in its portfolio. Nomura holds 29.17 million shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.