As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Declined, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Raised Its Position; Meritage Group LP Has Decreased Its Position in Moodys (MCO) as Valuation Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 15.57 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR)

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.00% or $12.13 during the last trading session, reaching $214.37. About 2.01 million shares traded or 137.94% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES IIB’S RATING TO A3 FROM Baa1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fglh’s Anticipated Issuance Of Senior Unsecured Debt At Ba2; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Domestic & General’s Ratings With Stable Outlook And Changes Rating Methodology; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS BRAZIL’S STEEL INDUSTRY IS SET FOR CONTINUED TURNAROUND IN 2018 AMID PICK-UP IN DEMAND, BUT RISING PROTECTIONISM MAY BECOME LARGER CONCERN; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BR MALLS’ RATINGS & REVISES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Walled Lake Consolidated School District, Mi’s Go Rating To A1; 08/05/2018 – Legal marijuana offers small state tax revenue boost -Moody’s; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Carle Place Union Free School District, Ny’s Rating; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to nine classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by OZLM Vl, Ltd; 02/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ST. LOUIS, MO’S GO RATING TO Baa1; OUTLOOK

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,872 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $307.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corp holds 13,474 shares. Winslow Lc reported 1.90M shares. Allen Investment Mngmt Lc holds 594,287 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 19,009 shares. Select Equity Lp owns 28,739 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,585 shares. Df Dent And reported 815,536 shares. Agf Investments America Inc holds 2.36% or 36,686 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.02% or 815 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Guardian Trust has invested 0.76% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Underhill Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,300 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Addenda Incorporated accumulated 10,893 shares. Bamco Inc New York holds 0% or 1,020 shares in its portfolio.

