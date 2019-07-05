As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Declined, Alpine Associates Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Lvz Advisors Has Cut Position in Gentex (GNTX) by $2.08 Million as Stock Rose

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 459,109 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 13.00 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Company invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 598,869 shares. Jabodon Pt invested 3.6% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tiaa Cref Investment Lc has 1.42M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James stated it has 268,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsr Inc invested in 0.01% or 15,722 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 5.78 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Glenmede Com Na accumulated 167 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 637,174 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv holds 584,202 shares. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owns 0.31% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 300,000 shares. Brigade Capital Mngmt LP holds 1.36% or 2.52 million shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.38M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 239,419 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.59M shares to 5.55 million shares, valued at $128.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 323,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 210,755 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 2,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Petrus Lta owns 10,143 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Carroll Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Paloma Prtn Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,758 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 19,030 shares in its portfolio. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Limited holds 987,600 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. 6.31 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. 24,524 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.01% or 98,831 shares. Bartlett And Company Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 167,174 shares. Group holds 0.04% or 518,333 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt accumulated 20,087 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.24M for 15.24 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314. The insider Downing Steven R bought $12,499. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P. Wallace James H sold $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Thursday, January 31. 120 shares valued at $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28.

