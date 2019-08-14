As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Watsco (WSO) Position Lifted by Northstar Investment Advisors Llc

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.31 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 4.74M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 43,045 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $157.05. About 41,360 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nevada casinos post strong June numbers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars: Eldorado Offer Nixed, Icahn’s Exit Number May Be A Bridge Too Far At This Stage – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CZR, HAL, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : PDBC, NFLX, VICI, VNQI, BAC, BP, QQQ, PETX, CZR, COP, PG, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Capital Lp accumulated 162,900 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp stated it has 55,000 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 252,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.01% or 951,988 shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.01% or 73,788 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Com holds 13,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 953,013 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Advent Mgmt De holds 115,267 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 6.21 million shares.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 8.27 million shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust has 340 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Natl Bank & Company reported 52,984 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 287 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stifel Fincl holds 15,820 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Utah Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 5,959 shares. Carroll Associate Inc owns 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 58 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 23,077 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Tompkins Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bath Savings holds 28,208 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Gp owns 64,247 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2,819 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,672 shares to 124,155 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,857 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Etf (VYM).