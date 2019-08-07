As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shares Rose, Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $1.88 Million Its Position; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Trimmed Corning (GLW) Position by $6.28 Million; Valuation Declined

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 235,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 11.72M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 190,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.46 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 5.64 million shares traded or 7.26% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31M shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp stated it has 4.50 million shares. Natixis reported 8.41M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.03M shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 186,191 shares. Destination Wealth holds 300 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 73,788 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 4.03M shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Incorporated Lc has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Bridger Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.95% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 389,711 shares. Silver Point Capital Ltd Partnership reported 16.23 million shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Vanguard Gp reported 51.21 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 68,991 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $7.54 million activity.

